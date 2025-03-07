“Don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots” - Javed Akhtar lashes out at Mohammad Shami critics over ‘roza’

Senior Indian screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar recently extended support to pacer Mohammad Shami after he received criticism for not observing 'roza' (fast) amid the holy month of Ramadan during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

The national president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi, recently referred to Shami as a 'criminal' for taking an energy drink/water during the Champions Trophy semi-final match against Australia.

Javed Akhtar put his weight behind the Indian pacer, pointing out that he was playing a high-intensity cricket match under the hot sun in the afternoon. The veteran lyricist also applauded Shami for his stellar performances for India and extended good wishes. On his X handle, Akhtar wrote:

"Shami saheb, don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud My best wishes to you and our whole team."

Mohammad Shami is India's leading wicket-taker in 2025 Champions Trophy ahead of final against New Zealand

Team India faced a huge setback ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy after their bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, was ruled out due to a back injury he suffered during the BGT Test series in January. In his absence, the team management looked towards another pace stalwart, Mohammad Shami, to lead the bowling attack during the Champions Trophy. There was uncertainty about Shami's form leading into the tournament as he was coming back after a lengthy injury hiatus of more than a year away from international cricket.

Shami handled the responsibility well as he picked up eight wickets from four games and played a vital role in India's unbeaten run into the Champions Trophy final. Only New Zealand pacer Matt Henry, with ten wickets, is above him in the wicket charts ahead of the summit clash.

