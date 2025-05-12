“Don’t be jealous of the IPL” - When MS Dhoni defended the league amid Team India’s poor form in Test cricket

Former India Test captain MS Dhoni had to deal with one of the worst overseas runs in the history of the nation. The pressure was intense on the wicket-keeper leader after back-to-back whitewashes in England and Australia in 2011-12, triggering a transition.

However, Team India's overseas fortunes refused to improve as they added series losses in South Africa and New Zealand as well ahead of a crucial England tour.

Heading to English shores with a massive point to prove, India began the five-match series quite well. A draw at Trent Bridge, was followed by a historic triumph at Lord's. But what followed was a nightmare, to say the least.

The Alastair Cook-led side mounted a stellar comeback, overturning the 0-1 deficit with three dominant wins, two of which came by an innings. MS Dhoni's future as the red-ball skipper was uncertain as the tour came to an end with a defeat by an innings and 244 runs at The Oval.

In an intense post-match press conference following yet another overseas series defeat. Dhoni was asked about the IPL perhaps affecting Team India's red-ball game. In a strong reply, the then-skipper did not entertain the suggestion of players letting go of the IPL to focus on Tests.

"Don't be jealous of the IPL," MS Dhoni said (via ESPN Cricinfo).

By the time India toured England in 2014, the IPL had already conducted seven editions, and the competition has only grown in stature since then.

MS Dhoni led India in only two more Tests after the England tour debacle

The wicket-keeper's position as captain was on thin ice after Team India's poor performance in England. He was named captain for the crucial 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar series later that year, but quit midway through the tour following a drawn Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"You asked me the same question in 2011. You will have to wait and watch if I am strong enough or if I am not strong enough. You will get the news," Dhoni had said of his leadership future after the England tour.

Dhoni continued to play white-ball international cricket until the 2019 ODI World Cup, while he remains an active member in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

