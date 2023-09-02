"Don't judge a player by his haircut" - Top 10 funny memes after Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan power India to 266 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

India managed to reach a decent total of 266 in the third match of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday, September 2.

After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma hit a couple of fours to get India going. However, Shubman Gill struggled to get bat on the ball at the other end as Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah bowled brilliantly with the new ball.

Afridi stunned Team India right after the first rain-induced break by dismissing Rohit (11) and Virat Kohli (4) in his successive overs. Haris Rauf also picked up two more wickets as India found themselves in deep trouble at 66/4.

Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) rescued India from the precarious situation with a magnificent 138-run partnership. The duo weathered the storm initially and then launched a stunning onslaught later to take India to a respectable score.

Fans on social media enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the high-octane match. They expressed their reactions with some hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here is a collection of the best ones:

Our fast bowlers came back well in the end: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi after India reached 266

At the mid-innings break, Pakistan bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi reflected on the first innings and said:

"That was our plan, to make the most of the new ball. (Rohit or Virat, which wicket did he enjoy more?) Both were crucial wickets for me, every batter is the same. But I will say Rohit's was a lot better. There is some help with the new ball but they did well to build a partnership."

He added:

"Our fast bowlers came back well in the end. With Haris and Naseem bowling around 150, the pace unit always gives a breakthrough. (Run chase) I think the new ball might swing and seam a little but once that settles, it's easy to score some runs."