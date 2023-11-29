“Don't keep so much hope that people end up with broken hearts” - Kapil Dev reacts to India’s World Cup final loss

Former India captain Kapil Dev has urged fans to cut down the excess hype around cricket and the Indian players, which can sometimes leave them heartbroken. According to the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper, it is important to strike the right balance and view cricket as a sport.

India had a terrific run in the 2023 World Cup at home, winning 10 matches in a row. Australia, however, snapped their unbeaten streak in the final, winning the summit clash by six wickets. India’s loss led to fans around the country being shattered as they were backing the Men in Blue to lift the trophy.

Responding to the emotional reactions from fans, Kapil was quoted as saying by PTI:

"Don't keep so much hope that people end up with broken hearts. We need to keep a balance. Other teams also came to India to compete in the World Cup. We shouldn't create so much hype. We need to look at sports as sports only. Whoever plays good on the day, we need to respect that. We are too emotional.”

The former India all-rounder made the statement on the sidelines of the inaugural tee-off ceremony of the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational golf tournament in Gurugram.

“There are shortcomings which we need to address” - Kapil on India’s inability to win ICC events

India’s loss in the 2023 World Cup extended their wait for an ICC trophy, which they last won in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue have consistently reached the knockouts, but have faltered in crunch situations.

Asked if the pressure of the big occasion gets to the Indian cricketers, Kapil responded:

"I think today's players can answer how much pressure they feel. We can only feel.”

The 64-year-old cricket legend, however, admitted that Indian cricket has shortcomings that need to be addressed.

"If they (India) win it feels really good. There are shortcomings which we need to address. It is not that you won't have shortcomings after a win. What's most important is to rectify them,” Kapil opined.

Sent into bat in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, India were held to 240. Australia raced to the target in 43 overs as Travis Head smashed a hundred.