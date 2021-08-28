Don't know what's going wrong with Rahane but don't see him getting dropped: Maninder Singh

Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh doesn’t think that the team will drop Ajinkya Rahane from the playing XI for the next Test against England despite his lean run.

According to Maninder, the only change that can, perhaps, happen is a spinner coming in for Ishant Sharma.

Rahane has managed only 95 runs in the first three Tests at an average of 19. He scored a crucial 61 in the second innings of the second Test at Lord’s but perished cheaply both times at Headingley.

Analysing Rahane woes, Maninder told ESPNCricinfo that it is difficult to fathom the reason behind the vice-captain’s struggles with the bat.

"Ajinkya Rahane has been very tentative and I really don’t know why. His average abroad is much higher than his average on Indian pitches. He has always scored runs. I don't know what's gone wrong where. But I don’t see him getting dropped or anything. Can’t see any change as far as the batting line-up is concerned.

"The only place that I can see a change in the Indian side is, probably, Ishant Sharma might go out and they might get a spinner in or, maybe, Shardul Thakur. That’s the only change I can see going into the next Test match. Rahane is going to stay."

Ravi Shastri must give a pep talk to Ajinkya Rahane: Maninder Singh

Although Rahane has featured in 77 Test matches, Maninder feels that coach Ravi Shastri still needs to sit with him and boost his morale.

The 56-year-old stated that Shastri cannot conclude that Rahane knows his job because he is experienced. Maninder elaborated:

"I think there is going to be a lot of talk. Ravi Shastri is a good motivator and he has motivated this Indian team really well. That is why, probably, if you see their record since he has become coach, it has been pretty good.

"I would be expecting Ravi Shastri to be a little over-active. Ajinkya Rahane has played 80-odd Test matches. But Shastri can’t think that he has played 80 Tests so he knows his job.

"Sometimes even great players need to be motivated. You need to sit with them, maybe take him out for a dinner or something. You need to keep telling Rahane that he has done it before, he can do it again and that he has got to be in a positive frame of mind. That is one department where all coaches need to be proactive."

With the five-match series level at 1-1, India and England will now meet in the fourth Test at The Oval, starting September 2.

