"Don't know what I'd do without you" - Suryakumar Yadav posts heartwarming birthday wish for wife Devisha Shetty

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has shared a heartwarming message for his wife Devisha Shetty on her 29th birthday. Devisha was born on November 17 in 1993.

Suryakumar, who is currently in New Zealand with the Indian team, took time out of his busy schedule to post a picture along with a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife 🫶 The centre of my universe, the solver of all my problems, the one that keeps me motivated, focused, and grounded. I truly don’t know what I’d do without you 🤗 Here’s celebrating the biggest blessing that was sent my way ♥️."

Suryakumar married Devisha, a dance coach from Mumbai, in 2016. The couple attended the same college, R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai, where they met back in 2012.

Speaking of professional commitments, the Mumbai Indians (MI) star will next be seen in action during the limited-overs series against New Zealand, starting on Friday, November 18.

Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot in ICC T20I rankings for batters

Suryakumar has retained his top spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters thanks to his breath-taking knocks in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The right-handed batter amassed 239 runs at an astronomical average of 59.75 and a stunning strike rate of 189.68. He was India’s second-highest run-getter and third overall behind Virat Kohli and the Netherlands' Max O’Dowd.

However, his ranking points have dipped to 259 from his career-best of 269. Suryakumar will hope to keep up the good work in the upcoming series against the Kiwis and extend his lead at the top of the rankings.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan occupies the second spot, while his teammate Babar Azam sits third in the standings.

England opener Alex Hales, who took the showpiece T20 event by storm with his free-flowing batting, has jumped 22 places to occupy the 12th spot.

