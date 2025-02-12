“Don't know what my son will do in the future” - Father of young boy who got autographs of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant shares emotional post

A young cricket fan's father shared an emotional post after his son took autographs of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal at a team hotel in Bhubaneswar. The Indian players were in the city for the second ODI against England in the ongoing three-match series.

When Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were having dinner with the Indian contingent at the team hotel in Bhubaneswar, a young kid approached them for an autograph. The trio obliged and had a warm interaction with the kid.

The kid's father shared the video of the moment on Instagram, stating that it was the best day for his son. He posted the following video and wrote:

"I don't know what my son will do in the future but today this day is the best for him.#rohitsharma #rishavpant #yasashvijaiswal

Trending

"His striking form is a vital ingredient"- Sunil Gavaskar on Rohit Sharma returning to form ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently praised Rohit Sharma after his spectacular century against England in the second ODI in the three-match series. He labeled him the most destructive opener in ODIs. In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar wrote:

"Rohit is perhaps the most destructive opening batter in the one-day game, and his striking form is a vital ingredient if India are hoping to regain the Trophy that they won way back in 2013. Not many batters have hit multiple double-hundreds in this format, and Rohit is one of those rare batters who has done so."

Shedding light on the importance of the Indian captain's century leading up to the Champions Trophy, Gavaskar continued:

"Rohit Sharma hitting a sparkling century was perhaps even more reason for celebration than India winning the match and, with it, another one-day series, against England. Cricket is a team game for sure, but it’s also important, especially ahead of a world tournament like the ICC Champions Trophy, for the lead actors to show that they are in good form and raring to go."

Do you agree with Sunil Gavaskar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news