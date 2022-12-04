"Don't know if they still have to clear the yo-yo test or not" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach raises concerns over fitness of Indian players

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes that Team India should focus on the fitness of the cricketers, given how many players are on the sidelines due to injuries.

Sharma pointed out how fitness was the utmost priority when Kohli was at the helm of the team. He claimed that the team management will have to consider undertaking a similar approach once again so that players don't miss important matches due to injury issues.

The veteran coach opined that clearing the yo-yo test should be mandatory for every member of the national side, as it was during Kohli's captaincy. Sharma made these remarks while speaking to India News Sports and explained:

"I don't know if they still have to clear the yo-yo test or not. It was mandatory when Virat Kohli was the captain. We saw how several guys had to even miss a few tours after failing to attain the par score. It is a very good parameter to judge a player's fitness, and it is not even a very difficult test.

"If you want to play at the highest level but are not able to pass such a simple test, it's very unfortunate. The BCCI also had to agree when the captain and coach were inclined towards building a fit team. I think BCCI should consider thinking in that direction once again."

Several of India's top stars, including Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, are currently out of action owing to their respective injuries. The same has led to many fans and experts raising questions over workload management.

"Selection committee should look for options other than Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in white-ball cricket" - Saba Karim on India's pace bowling attack

During the same discussion, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim suggested that the selectors should add young fast bowlers to the squad for the limited-overs matches.

He claimed that it was important to build a formidable bowling unit to ensure that Bumrah and Shami's absence is not felt when they are not available. Karim added:

"The new selection committee should look for options other than Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in white-ball cricket. Yes, Bumrah can surely play if he is fit. But he is very prone to injuries. We will have to prepare a new pace bowling unit without thinking about Bumrah and Shami."

Notably, Shami has joined the list of injured Indian pacers as he has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh due to a shoulder injury. Umran Malik has replaced the senior pacer in the Men in Blue's squad for the three ODI games.

