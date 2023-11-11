“Don’t let your suffering break you” – Rishabh Pant shares inspirational message on Diwali

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came up with an inspirational message on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Saturday, November 11. The Hindu festival marks the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance and will be celebrated on Sunday.

In an Instagram story, Pant wrote:

“Don’t let your suffering break you, no matter how hard it gets, life goes on.”

Rishabh Pant's latest Instagram story.

On the professional front, Pant recently joined his Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals camp in Kolkata. He is under the supervision of team mentor and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly.

The 26-year-old was on a three-day visit to strategize team-building ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, slated to take place in Dubai on December 19. The left-handed batter, however, didn’t undergo practice.

For the unversed, Pant survived a life-threatening injury during a road accident in his car. He was admitted to multiple hospitals before undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He missed out on the ICC WTC 2023 final, IPL 2023, 2023 Asia Cup, and the 2023 World Cup.

“By January (2024), he’ll be better” – Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant’s fitness

Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will start practicing from January 2024. Thus, Pant remains doubtful for the upcoming 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will be played from November 23 to December 5.

Ganguly told PTI:

"Rishabh won't be practicing here though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better."

He added:

"We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here, to finalize certain aspects related to the team."

Rishabh Pant last played for India in the Mirpur Test against Bangladesh in December 2022. He is likely to play in the Ranji Trophy ahead of his international comeback.

Pant is the favorite to play in the upcoming India's five-match Test series against England at home. The first Test will be played from January 25-29 in Hyderabad.

England tour of India 2024 schedule:

Jan 25-29: 1st Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Feb 2-6: 2nd Test at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

Feb 15-19: 3rd Test at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot

Feb 23-27: 4th Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi

March 7-11: 5th Test at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala