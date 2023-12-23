"Don't like to complain like the people who have done for me" - Sanju Samson on how he deals with selection and other setbacks

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has stated that his focus will only be on the controllable aspects and not on his performance or selection setbacks.

The 29-year-old missed out on selection for the recently concluded 2023 World Cup and has seemingly gone backward in the pecking order for white-ball Indian wicketkeepers. However, he made an empathetic statement with a stunning maiden international century in the ODI series decider against South Africa at Paarl.

Getting an opportunity to bat at No. 3, Samson scored 108 off 114 deliveries on a slow-paced wicket to propel India to a match-winning total of 296/8 in 50 overs.

In a video posted by BCCI post-game, Samson highlighted his focus on only the controllable aspects of his game.

"Being an Indian cricketer, and with all the media pressure and what goes on and off the field, it is very challenging to keep your mind in the present, being real. I like to focus on what's in my control. People might have different choices but it's all about what you want to improve. Whatever setbacks I had, my failures, and whatever selections I missed out on… I don't like to complain like the people who have done for me," said Samson.

"I always look within myself and ask, what else can I improve? Are you not patient enough? Are you not playing on the merit? I worked really hard with the Kerala team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It's all about taking control of the controllable, and how much you can capitalize on," he added.

Despite boasting an impressive 50-over record with an average of over 56, it was only his first ODI century in 16 outings.

Following the disappointment of the snub from the 2023 World Cup squad, Sanju Samson had a prolific Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, scoring 293 runs in eight games at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 87.98.

Samson's masterclass led India to a second ODI series win in South Africa

Samson made batting look easier than it was on a tacky Paarl wicket.

Sanju Samson's breathtaking century powered India to a memorable 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa. They also became the first Asian side to win an ODI series twice in South Africa, following their 5-1 victory in 2018.

Losing the toss and batting first, the Men in Blue overcame the loss of two early wickets inside 50 to amass an above-par 296. South African opener Tony de Zorzi continued to torch the Indian bowling with a brilliant 81 off 87, taking the side to 161/3 in the 30th over.

However, his dismissal sparked a collapse that saw the Proteas go from 161/3 to being bowled out for 218.

With a 78-run win, India effectively won the white-ball leg in South Africa after the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw.

The teams will now meet in a much-anticipated two-Test series, starting at Centurion on December 26.

