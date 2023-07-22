"Don't remember an Australian side struggle with the short ball as much" - Michael Vaughan on the visitors' recent batting struggles

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan bemoaned Australia on their struggles with the short-pitched bowling after Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester.

Post conceding scores of 386 and 416 in two of their first three innings of the series, English bowlers have resorted to the bouncer barrage on several occasions. This has resulted in the Aussies crossing the 300-run mark just once in the last four innings, with a highest score of 317 in the first innings of the ongoing match.

At the close of play on Day 3, Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

"Don't remember an Australian side struggle with the short ball as much as this team. The last 5 innings their highest score has been 317 and whatever happens here, this England side have worked a method on how to bowl Australia out quite cheaply on any surface."

Vaughan also believes that the variety of skills in the English bowling lineup has unsettled the Aussie batters. He added:

"England have worked a method that they've got different angles, the pace has unsettled Australia, the skill of Woakes, Stuart Broad setting the tone at the top. They've got a little bit of tweak with Moeen Ali. He wasn't at his best today but the attack is a well round one with different combinations. They've certainty unsettled this Australian batting lineup."

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have been the destructors-in-chief since coming into the playing XI for the third Test at Headingley. The duo combined for 13 of the 20 wickets in the previous game and have continued to cause havoc in the ongoing Manchester Test.

While Woakes picked up his first Ashes five-wicket haul in the first innings, Wood has tormented the Aussies with figures of 3/17 thus far in the second innings.

"They've gone into this shell of a mentality" - Michael Vaughan

Australia's bowlers appeared clueless against the England onslaught.

Michael Vaughan further criticized the Australian side for an uncharacteristically negative mentality throughout the fourth Test at Manchester.

After huffing and puffing to a below-par 317 in their first essay on a placid wicket, the Aussie bowlers were carted all around the park by the hosts' batters. England scored at over five runs per over right through their innings and posted a mammoth 592 on the board.

"It's been very unlike Australia and I've seen Australia and they are a good team, No. 1 in the world. But for whatever reason, they've gone into this shell of a mentality. They may get lucky this time unlike the whole series where they've lot every toss, every time they've batted the lights have seemed to be on," said Vaughan.

Despite pulling off thrilling victories in the opening two Tests, Australia appear to be on the ropes with the possibility of heading to the final Test tied at two games apiece.

They could become the first Australian side to lose an Ashes series after being up 2-0 should they go down in the ongoing Test at Manchester and the final game at the Oval.