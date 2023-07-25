"Don't see an issue with Steve Smith" - Andrew McDonald backs former Aussie captain to make big runs in 5th Ashes Test

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has dismissed concerns about Steve Smith's dip in form and returns in the 2023 Ashes series. The 42-year-old highlighted that Smith hasn't enjoyed the kind of fortune despite starting his innings well.

Unlike the 2019 Ashes series, where the right-hander aggregated 774 runs, Smith's tally has only been 248 across eight innings in the ongoing leg. While the former Aussie captain scored a hundred at Lord's, it has been his only 50-plus score in the series.

Speaking ahead of the final Ashes Test, McDonald said Smith is not even close to struggling for form and is optimistic about big runs coming from him.

As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I don't think Steve's struggling, I think Steve's batting as well as I've seen him bat over a long period of time. And sometimes the runs, they don't come at times. There's an element of luck, there's a bit of fortune.

"But the way he's going about his work and starting his innings, I don't see an issue with Steve Smith. He averages roughly 60 in Test match cricket so we're confident that his best days are in front of him."

Smith looked exceptional in the first innings at Old Trafford, racing to 41 with five boundaries before Mark Wood trapped him lbw. Wood also got the 34-year-old in the second innings for 17.

"I truly believe that there is an innings there still" - Andrew McDonald on David Warner

David Warner (L) and Andrew McDonald. (Credits: Getty)

McDonald also expressed confidence in David Warner and believes that a big score is around the corner from him. The former all-rounder said:

"There's no doubt he'll be disappointed around that. I'm a big believer that if you can get those 20s and 30s the big score is around the corner. I truly believe that there is an innings there still."

Warner, who has hinted at Test retirement early next year, has only one half-century in the ongoing Ashes series. However, the left-hander has got numerous starts without converting them into big scores.