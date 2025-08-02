"Don't have a spinner" - Ollie Pope's hilarious response to bowling pace before stumps on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 02, 2025 13:19 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Ollie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)

England captain Ollie Pope came up with a hilarious response to the umpires about wanting to bowl only pace before Stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at the Kia Oval Ground in London. In a video that surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter cheekily told an umpire he doesn't have a spinner in his ranks as the officials said the light allows only a tweaker to bowl.

Due to the showers interrupting, play had to be postponed for at least 45 minutes. Although play resumed, the final few minutes of play meant that only spin could be bowled due to bad light. England's fielders notably also dropped three chances on the field, seemingly due to not being able to spot the ball.

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena told Pope the below

"You'll bowl spin. Otherwise, we'll go out."
"Spin?"

In response, the Surrey batter said:

"Don't have a spinner. No, I'm joking."
"Fast bowling? Ya. No spin."
After measuring the light with the light meter in hand, the umpires decided to call it Stumps for the day. Although the hosts have gone with four frontline seamers, they have a spin-bowling all-rounder in Jacob Bethell to bowl spin. Nevertheless, the assistance for seamers at The Oval meant that Bethell sent down only two overs in the first innings.

Ollie Pope and co. left with stiff task ahead of Day 3 at The Oval

England national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)
England national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Pope, who has been tasked with the role of captaining England due to Ben Stokes' injury, must rally England well on Day 3 to seize the advantage. Although Team India are ahead only by 52 runs at this stage, they have a set batter in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently batting on 51.

The home side dismissed KL Rahul (7) and B Sai Sudharsan (7) cheaply after gaining a 23-run lead. Zak Crawley (64) and Harry Brook (53) hit half-centuries for the Englishmen to help them gain a slender lead.

England currently lead the series 2-1.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
