"Don't have a spinner" - Ollie Pope's hilarious response to bowling pace before stumps on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England captain Ollie Pope came up with a hilarious response to the umpires about wanting to bowl only pace before Stumps on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at the Kia Oval Ground in London. In a video that surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter cheekily told an umpire he doesn't have a spinner in his ranks as the officials said the light allows only a tweaker to bowl.Due to the showers interrupting, play had to be postponed for at least 45 minutes. Although play resumed, the final few minutes of play meant that only spin could be bowled due to bad light. England's fielders notably also dropped three chances on the field, seemingly due to not being able to spot the ball.Umpire Kumar Dharmasena told Pope the below&quot;You'll bowl spin. Otherwise, we'll go out.&quot;&quot;Spin?&quot;In response, the Surrey batter said:&quot;Don't have a spinner. No, I'm joking.&quot;&quot;Fast bowling? Ya. No spin.&quot;After measuring the light with the light meter in hand, the umpires decided to call it Stumps for the day. Although the hosts have gone with four frontline seamers, they have a spin-bowling all-rounder in Jacob Bethell to bowl spin. Nevertheless, the assistance for seamers at The Oval meant that Bethell sent down only two overs in the first innings.Ollie Pope and co. left with stiff task ahead of Day 3 at The OvalEngland national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)Pope, who has been tasked with the role of captaining England due to Ben Stokes' injury, must rally England well on Day 3 to seize the advantage. Although Team India are ahead only by 52 runs at this stage, they have a set batter in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is currently batting on 51.The home side dismissed KL Rahul (7) and B Sai Sudharsan (7) cheaply after gaining a 23-run lead. Zak Crawley (64) and Harry Brook (53) hit half-centuries for the Englishmen to help them gain a slender lead.England currently lead the series 2-1.