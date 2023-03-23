"Don't talk about introducing changes ahead of a series decider" - Salman Butt on Team India head coach Rahul Dravid

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid should have avoided making comments about making changes to the playing combination ahead of the ODI series decider against Australia.

Notably, during a media interaction ahead of the third ODI, Dravid stated that India are keen to try out different combinations to be well-prepared for the ICC 50-over World Cup. Butt, who had earlier raised apprehensions over the coach's remarks, pointed out the Men in Blue's 21-run loss to make his point clear.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Butt said about Dravid:

"Many people were unhappy when I said that Rahul Dravid shouldn't have spoken about making changes ahead of the third ODI. This remains relevant even now. Don't talk about introducing changes ahead of a series decider. But it's his team, I just gave my opinion. The result is in front of us."

India's performances in the recently concluded series have concerned many fans. While the hosts eked out a nervy five-wicket win in the opening fixture, they lost the series 2-1 after suffering losses in the remaining two encounters.

"Nobody carried on to play a big knock" - Salman Butt on why India lost the third ODI to Australia

Salman Butt further stated that India would have emerged victorious in the deciding encounter had any of their top order batters scored big runs while chasing the 270-run target in Chennai.

He pointed out that the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have on several occasions guided India to victory by hitting centuries in the format.

Butt noted that while several batters got starts in the third ODI, nobody was able to convert them into a big knock, adding:

"What led to India's downfall was that their top orders batters got set, but nobody carried on to play a big knock. It becomes very easy if one batter goes on to score big in a run chase. India would have won this match if one of them had hit a century. India's strength has been that. We have seen Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan do it for them in the past."

Kohli looked in great touch in the match as he hit his 65th ODI half-century. However, he departed after scoring 54 runs, tilting the game in Australia's favour. Rohit Sharma (30), KL Rahul (32), Shubman Gill (37) and Hardik Pandya (40) also got good starts but failed to see their team through.

Poll : 0 votes