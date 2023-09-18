"Don't think he actually realizes how good a player he is" - Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on KL Rahul after Asia Cup 2023 

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised KL Rahul for his century in the Super Fours clash against Pakistan in his comeback game during the Asia Cup 2023. Team India emerged victorious against Pakistan by 228 runs and went on to clinch their eighth Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final on September 17.

Despite being sidelined by injury since midway through the 2023 Indian Premier League, Rahul immediately hit his strides with a scintillating 111* off 106 deliveries.

Speaking to India Today following Team India's Asia Cup triumph, Gavaskar hailed Rahul's self-belief during the knock and felt the 31-year-old wicket-keeper batter often does not realize his full potential.

"The most important thing was the self-belief he showed in that particular century. Often, I have always said... I have said about him way back in 2016 or 17 that he is going to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. If he hasn't, he himself has to be blamed because I don't think he actually realises how good a player he is," he said.

Gavaskar further added that he saw a more confident Rahul compared to other instances when he gave the impression of being down on himself.

"Sometimes, when he is batting, when is on the field, he gives the impression that he is not very confident about himself. On the field, you want that confidence to come through. You saw that confidence in that Pakistan innings. He got to play like that every time. He does sometimes play like that in the IPL. But now to see him bat the way that he did was absolutely wonderful," he added.

The stylish batter scored another valuable 39 in the following game against Sri Lanka in a low-scoring affair, helping India win by 41 runs. Overall, Rahul finished with 169 runs in the tournament at an average of 84.50 and a strike rate of almost 90.

"That century knock against Pakistan, he showed his fitness" - Sunil Gavaskar

Rahul added an unbeaten 233-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

Sunil Gavaskar believed that KL Rahul also proved his fitness during his century against Pakistan, particularly running between the wickets with someone like Virat Kohli.

The duo ran Pakistan rugged with the boundaries baked into the numerous singles and twos in their unbeaten 233-run partnership off 193 deliveries.

"Very, very good to see him fit. We all knew what his quality is. He has proven it over such a long time. The only question mark would have been about his fitness and in that century knock against Pakistan, he showed his fitness because it was not just a question of playing a long innings, but also running between the wickets. And who are you running with? Probably the fastest runner in the game between 22 yards, Virat Kohli. He did that so well," said Gavaskar.

The former Indian skipper added that keeping wickets after the century was further evidence of Rahul retaining complete fitness.

"And later on came and kept wickets for a major part. That 100 percent proves his fitness. He now gives so much bulk to the middle-order. He, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are absolutely unbelievable. This is turning out be a very, very good Indian team," signed off Gavaskar.

While Rahul was due to miss the Pakistan game, a last-minute injury to Shreyas Iyer paved the way for the wicket-keeper batter to play at No. 4. He hasn't looked back since, playing with poise and confidence.

Meanwhile, the batters following Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya, also seemingly locked their respective positions in the batting order, with the duo scoring crucial 80s in India's group-stage clash against Pakistan.

India will now take on Australia in a three-match series building up to the World Cup starting Friday, September 22.