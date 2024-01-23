"Don’t think anywhere such frequent appointments and changes in cricket are made" - Javed Miandad laments the sad state of Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan batter Javed Miandad bemoaned the cricket governance in the country with frequent appointments and changes affecting the players' confidence.

After a solid start to 2023, Pakistan suffered several setbacks, including a below-par showing in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. A slew of leadership changes followed, with the side not qualifying for the semi-finals in the showpiece event in India.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the Sindh Premier League, Miandad expressed his disappointment at the cricketing structure in Pakistan.

"I have not seen cricket governance anywhere in the world like we see in Pakistan and these state of affairs are really sad. I don’t think anywhere such frequent appointments and changes in cricket are made and it only means that we don’t have continuity in our cricket structure and more importantly the players don’t gain confidence," Miandad said.

After the ODI World Cup, Babar Azam relinquished captaincy in all formats and was replaced by Shan Masood in Tests and Shaheen Afridi in T20Is.

Furthermore, former batter Mohammad Hafeez was appointed director of cricket following the World Cup, with Wahab Riaz as the head of the national selection committee.

"People who have no knowledge of cricket sit and take decisions" - Javed Miandad

Javed Miandad continued expressing anger at Pakistan cricket by claiming that the key decision-makers lack cricketing knowledge that affects the entire structure.

In a recent development, Zaka Ashraf resigned as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Interim Management Committee. It led to Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday, January 22.

"Since last year we have had a really bad time in terms of our team’s performances and people who have no knowledge of cricket sit and take decisions which affect the entire structure in the country," stated Miandad.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, the changes have lacked any impact so far, with the side suffering a Test series whitewash 0-3 in Australia.

Following that, the Men in Green lost the first four games of the five-match T20I series in New Zealand before breaking their eight-match losing streak with a win in the final game. Before the downward slide from last year's Asia Cup, Pakistan ascended to World No.1 in ODIs.

Their next scheduled international assignment is a five-match T20I series in England in May ahead of the T20 World Cup the following month.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App