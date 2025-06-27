“Don't think he is the best option” - Brad Haddin’s blunt take on Indian all-rounder ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Australian wicket-keeper Brad Haddin came up with a blunt take on Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the second Test between England and India. The second Test will commence on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Brad Haddin questioned Jadeja's effectiveness after his performance in the opening Test in Leeds. The former Australian international believes that Jadeja is not the best option to have in the team at the moment.

"Are we seeing the decline of Ravindra Jadeja? I mean yes, he is effective in Indian conditions and how hard it is to play left-arm spin in India but I don't think he is the best option to have in the team spin wise," Haddin said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast (via Hindustan Times).

In the first Test, Jadeja bowled 23 overs in the first innings and remained wicket-less. He bowled 24 overs in the second innings, giving away 104 runs and managed to pick up just a solitary wicket. Since Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement, Jadeja has been the lead spinner in the Test team.

"I don't think Jadeja can be effective. Yes, he is good all-rounder and he could play as a second spinner – hold at the other end. But I think they need to be more attacking, be willing to lose a Test match with some inexperienced bowlers but change their mindset at the way they go about it," Haddin added.

India lost the first Test by five wickets as England chased down 371 runs in the fourth innings on the fifth day. The hosts are now 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Brad Haddin suggests changes in India's XI for the second Test

While Brad Haddin dropped his remarks on Jadeja not being the best option, he suggested India to look at Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test and make a bold call as far as the bowling attack is concerned.

"I would look at Kuldeep. Someone who is an attacking spinner, who can get wickets. You’ve got a couple of hold-in bowlers. Siraj can play that role, but I think they need to be a bit more bold in their selection of bowlers," he said.

Brad Haddin also suggested the visitors to bring in all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy so that they can drop Jadeja and fit in Kuldeep while maintaining the balance.

"If Reddy plays, then you don't have to play Jadeja and bring the attacking spin option. I think that's one thing they’ve got to look at, especially away from home," he added.

India will be eager to bounce back at Birmingham and level the series after their opening loss.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

