"Don't think captaincy is affecting my batting" - Babar Azam following Pakistan's humiliating series loss to England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has brushed aside the notion of leadership duties affecting his batting following the Test series loss against England at home. The right-handed batter also defended the coaching staff despite a humiliating 0-3 defeat.

Babar's Test captaincy role hangs by a thread as he suffered his second consecutive series defeat at home, with Australia winning 1-0 in March this year. In six Tests hosted by Pakistan this year, the 27-year-old has endured four losses, with two resulting in a draw.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Babar asserted that he enjoys batting under pressure and said he takes responsibility for the loss.

"I don't think there is anything like that," Babar said. "I enjoy batting in pressure. I don't think captaincy is affecting my batting. Captaincy is an honour. I always try and give my best to my country.

"For me, Pakistan is first, the rest comes later. The team has lost and I am here to defend my teammates, as a captain, I will front up and take responsibility. Whenever something like this happens, I will be in the front," he added.

The Lahore-born batter backed the management, saying that they can only pass on the experiences and share plans. He also urged fans to be patient as the Men in Green are going through a rebuilding phase, given they have fielded six debutants in this series.

"We have the best management," Babar continued. "We have got a coaching panel of former cricketers who have given great performances for Pakistan. Coaches can only give you plan and share experience whereas it is the player who has to execute in the field."

"Pakistan need time to build a test team," he added. "We have to support our youngsters who have been brought in the Test squad. We are in a phase of building a Test team right now which is the reason for six debutants in the series against England."

In terms of runs, Babar is Pakistan's highest run-getter in the series, scoring 348 runs in six innings at an average of 58. However, he failed to convert his three innings into a hundred when the hosts desperately needed it as they collapsed after his departure.

"We made mistakes and that's why we weren't able to win" - Babar Azam

Babar also defended Mohammad Rizwan's selection over senior wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed despite a poor series. The Pakistan skipper conceded that they wanted to be consistent in team selection.

"I am disappointed as a captain," he said. "We made mistakes, and that's why we weren't able to win. At the same time, we need to appreciate the England team, the way they played throughout.

"Mohammad Rizwan is playing Test cricket consistently whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed played first-class cricket. The series against England was important hence we preferred to choose those players who have been with the team."

Pakistan will next face New Zealand in the three-Test series, beginning on Monday, December 26.

