“Don’t think Kohli needs to change his technique overnight” - Nehra backs Team India captain to overcome batting woes

Former Team India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra reckons it is only a matter of time before Virat Kohli starts scoring big runs again. He credited England bowlers for making life difficult for the Team India captain. But Nehra added that Kohli is good enough to make the desired adjustments needed to rediscover his mojo.

Kohli has had a rough series against England so far. In three Tests, he has cross the 50-mark only once. The Indian captain has constantly got out while fiddling at balls outside the off stump. Analysing Kohli’s struggles, Sunil Gavaskar suggested he must take a cue from Sachin Tendulkar’s 2004 Sydney double hundred, when the Master Blaster did not play a single off-drive.

At an online media interaction organised by Sony, Nehra was asked if Kohli must pay heed to Gavaskar’s advice. The former player responded:

“First things first, somebody like Virat Kohli, he knows his game, that’s why he is here. He has been successful in the same conditions. Everybody knows when you talk about English conditions; they are not easy. You just spoke about Sunil Gavaskar (urging Kohli to learn from Tendulkar and avoid the shot that is getting him out every time)."

"Yes, if somebody like Virat Kohli feels he needs to do that, I am sure, he will definitely try to do that. But here, you also correctly mentioned that Virat Kohli got out in the slips, but not while driving all the time. He also got out defending. So it’s not like the ball is not there to drive, yet he is going for a cover drive.”

Nehra added that England’s bowlers must get credit for forcing Kohli into playing false strokes, elaborating:

“It’s a mixture of good bowling also. You have to give credit to England’s bowlers as well. Yes, you want Kohli to score a big one once he crosses fifty. But the thing is, the bowlers made matters difficult for everyone, and all the batters know that. Credit to the English team, the way they bounced back and put pressure on Team India’s batting."

"Our bowlers also did that in one game. But I don’t think Virat Kohli needs to change his technique overnight. In between a series, it is more about adjustment of your game and being mentally ready. Don’t think there is any problem with Virat Kohli when it comes to mental toughness.”

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

Team India can take motivation from England’s fightback after Lord’s defeat: Ashish Nehra

Cheteshwar Pujara with coach Ravi Shastri during a nets session at The Kia Oval in London. Pic: Getty Images

Team India went into the Headingley Test on a high, having clinched the Lord’s Test with a terrific show on Day 5. However, they ended the third Test with more questions than answers after a lopsided defeat.

Asked how Team India can bounce back, Nehra pointed out that India only need to look as far as the opposition for inspiration. The former pacer explained:

“Once you get all out for 78 in the first innings, it is very difficult, not only for the bowlers, but the whole team to lift themselves from there. How difficult it is (to bounce back)? You have a prime example in front of you - the English team, after they lost at Lord’s, the way they came back was amazing to see."

"Playing for India is the biggest motivation (to fight back). And they will be playing against an England team that has done just that. They were down and out, and they have bounced back. This Indian team has done that previously also.”

Nehra also admitted that the support staff could play a key role in keeping the atmosphere around the team positive. He added:

“In the middle of a series, you are not going to make changes in anybody’s technique. You need to support them mentally, create a good atmosphere and take one game at a time. Don’t forget, you have just won a Test at Lord’s recently.”

Another brilliant Test match. All to play for in the last two games 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b6seDBoeT5 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 29, 2021

The fourth Test of the India-England series will be played at The Oval from September 2.

