Don't think Kohli will be thinking too much about it: Robin Uthappa on Virat Kohli missing out on hundred in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Virat Kohli will not be too fussed about missing out on a record-equalling 49th ODI hundred against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

Kohli tried to hit a six while batting on 95, but could only hit it straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket. However, Uthappa reckons the star batter will be delighted that he could make a massive contribution in India's win.

Speaking in a video to Sports Today, here's what Robin Uthappa had to say about Virat Kohli's knock:

"I don't think Kohli will be thinking too much about it (milestone). He will be happy that he was able to get the team over the line and ended up on the winning side. Records is something you look back on when you end your career. But I don't think anyone in the team right now is thinking about it."

Virat Kohli is the greatest ODI player: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa believes Kohli is the greatest player to play the ODI format and had no doubt that the former Indian captain would take his team over the line if he got support. That support was provided by Ravindra Jadeja as their 78-run stand ensured India remained unbeaten in the 2023 World Cup so far.

On this, Uthappa stated:

"Virat Kohli I feel is the greatest one-day player to have ever played the game. You knew he would get you over the line but he needed someone at the other end who could stay with him and absorb the pressure. That's exactly what Jadeja did and let Kohli do what he does best, which is winning the game for his side."

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, with 354 runs from five games at a sensational average of 118.