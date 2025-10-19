"Don't think too many people understand that method" - Sunil Gavaskar slams D/L method after India's crushing defeat in 1st AUS vs IND 2025 ODI

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:55 IST
2025 IPL: Eliminator - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Sunil Gavaskar was unimpressed by the D/L method that seemingly favored Australia in the opening ODI [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method for its imbalance in rain-affected games after the first ODI against Australia in Perth on October 19. The Men in Blue were severely hampered by several rain interruptions during their batting innings.

Despite losing wickets from the get-go and at regular intervals, the visitors scratched their way to a relatively competitive 136/9 in 26 overs. However, Australia's target was reduced to 131 instead of 137 based on the D/L method, much to the surprise of many.

Reflecting on the ever-questioned D/L method that seemingly favored Australia in the series opener, Gavaskar told India Today (3:27):

"I don't think too many people understand that method but it's been there for a long time. There was an Indian who had come up with the VJD method, which I thought was a lot better because it made things even for both the teams. And the BCCI uses the VJD method in domestic cricket, not sure now."
He continued:

"Maybe that is something they need to look at and they need to push to make sure when a rain interruption takes place, both teams feel whatever target is given to you will be a lot fairer."

The contest ultimately turned one-sided as Australia completed the run chase with ease in the 22nd over with seven wickets to spare.

"Don't be surprised if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli score big in the next two games" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar backed Team India to bounce back in the next two ODIs after they went 0-1 down in the best-of-three series in Australia. The former opener believes the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could score big in the upcoming games, resulting in India producing better batting performances.

The duo struggled in the Perth encounter, combining for only eight runs between them in 22 deliveries in their first game for India since March.

"India is a very, very good team. India won the Champions Trophy about four to five months ago. Don't be surprised if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli score big in the next two games. They are coming back after a gap so the more they play and practice now in the nets with some good throwdowns from the reserve bowlers, they will be back amongst the runs. And once they are back amongst the runs, India's total will be 300-320 plus," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

The second India-Australia ODI will be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
