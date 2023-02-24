"Don't think it was a mistake by a school girl" - Harmanpreet Kaur responds to Nasser Hussain’s comment on bizarre run-out

India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur responded to England commentator Nasser Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' remarks over the freak run-out during the semifinal against Australia in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, February 23.

While chasing 173 against a quality bowling attack of Australia at Newlands in Cape Town, India stuttered to 28/3 in four overs. It was only a matter of time before Harmanpreet joined forces with Jemimah Rodrigues. The duo were unperturbed by the guile of Australian bowlers and hit boundaries against them at regular intervals.

Harmanpreet started her innings with a gorgeous drive off Darcie Brown for a boundary through the covers. She clubbed Jess Jonassen over long-on for a huge six with an intent swing of her bat. Using the pace of Megan Schutt, she paddled toward fine leg for another boundary. Just as the 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket was cruising, Jemimah edged one while attempting to play the upper cut off Brown in the 11th over.

The 33-year-old hammered Australian leg-spinner Georgia Wareham for back-to-back boundaries to bring up her 10th half-century in T20Is. She slog-swept Wareham in a bid to get a couple of runs.

It did look like the Indian captain was back at the crease when Alyssa Healy received Ashleigh Gardner's throw from deep mid-wicket. However, replays confirmed that the player's bat was stuck before the crease and her feet were in the air. Healy had already disturbed the wickets to inflict a run out.

Harmanpreet's brilliant innings of 34-ball 52, laced with 6 fours and a six, came to an end. India needed 40 runs in 30 balls at the time of their skipper's dismissal and the Women in Blue eventually fell five runs short of Australia's 172/4.

England cricketer-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain, in his on-air commentary, termed the run-out of Harmanpreet as a "schoolgirl error". Reacting to Nasser's remarks in her post-match press conference, Harmanpreet was surprised to learn about the 54-year-old pundit's thinking.

She said:

"He [Nasser] said that? (Raises her eyebrows). Post-match? Okay. I don't know, that's his way of thinking but sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and the bat gets stuck there. Obviously, I will take it as, we were unlucky today.

The Indian captain further said:

"I think it was unlucky but I don't think it was a mistake by a school girl. We are mature enough, we are playing international cricket and whatever he said, that's his way of thinking. I don't think it was like that."

Harmanpreet was frustrated with her dismissal as the moment she saw the verdict on the big screen, she immediately threw her bat and yelled at herself before giving some tips to Deepti Sharma while walking back to the dressing room.

Australia beat Harmanpreet Kaur & co. by five runs to enter final

Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal paved the way for Australia's win. Although Deepti Sharma (20*) and Sneh Rana (11) hit a couple of fours, it was never enough for India to get through the finish line, who fell five runs short of the target.

Indian openers Shafali Verma (9) and Smriti Mandhana (2) departed cheaply in the big chase followed by a tumultuous run out of Yastika Bhatia for four runs off seven balls. Just like in any ICC knockout game, India's top order yet again failed to deliver.

Earlier in the Australian innings, opener Beth Mooney scored 54 off 37 balls to set the tone, followed by skipper Meg Lanning (49) upping the scoring rate in the slog overs. Lanning smashed Renuka for a couple of sixes and a four in the final over, where 18 runs were conceded. Australia posted 172/4 and it proved sufficient to be a match-winning total in the end.

Poll : 0 votes