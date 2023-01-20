"Don't think people can invest seven hours of their day" - Robin Uthappa on ODI cricket's future

Former Team India batter Robin Uthappa feels that one-day cricket may become obsolete in the near future, owing to the growing popularity of T20 and T10 competitions.

Uthappa emphasized that there could be a dip in viewership in the 50-over format. He feels that today's fans are unlikely to devote seven hours of their day to watching a cricket match.

The senior batter noted that franchise-based T20 leagues have piqued the interest of a lot of fans, pointing out their impressive viewership. He also predicted that this could lead to the establishment of new T10 leagues, which would also provide a significant platform for associate teams.

Speaking at a press briefing, Uthappa explained:

"I think the game is evolving in that direction. But it’s also the viewership that dictates, what’s going to be more popular and what’s going to evolve, and what’s going to devolve. And it’s been a very natural process of evolution in that sense, which is why the T20 Cricket is coming to the fore."

"I do certainly believe that there will be a few more T10 leagues that will also come through the ranks," he added. "And like I said, T10 is a great version of cricket to kind of introduce the associate nations that are just starting, say teams like Germany, or China, and teams such as those to kind of play those so that they get a feel of what the sport generally entails."

He continued:

"And I see the game evolving in that direction and 50 over cricket, I don’t think we live in a world today where people can invest seven hours of their day into coming and watching a 50 or a one-day game at the stadium or investing that much time and watching a one-day game you know or at home, on the telly, today you do get apps as well."

He went on to say that after the current Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle concludes, ODI cricket may take a back seat. He claimed that the 20-over and 10-over formats are bound to be the preferred white-ball formats.

"So, the viewership will drop," he elaborated. "I think the evolution after this FTP cycle should be to kind of slowly wean off one-day cricket and move towards T20 and perhaps T10 Cricket and that’s where it should stop, it shouldn’t get lesser than that."

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa



Thank you all It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.Thank you all It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.Thank you all ❤️ https://t.co/GvWrIx2NRs

Notably, Uthappa announced his retirement from Indian cricket in September last year to play in overseas T20 leagues. The 37-year-old began a new phase of his career by joining hands with the Dubai Capitals for the ongoing inaugural season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

Robin Uthappa has been in stellar form in ILT20

Dubai Capitals batter Robin Uthappa is currently the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing ILT20. The seasoned campaigner impressed many in the opening encounter of the tournament, scoring 43 runs against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

He backed it up with a scintillating 79-run knock against the Gulf Giants. Uthappa has amassed 123 runs in his three appearances so far in ILT20 at a strike rate of 148.19.

The Capitals kicked off the competition with a 73-run victory over the Knight Riders. However, they suffered back-to-back losses in their subsequent two fixtures.

With two points to their name in three matches, the Capitals are currently placed fourth in the ILT20 points table.

The side will next be seen in action on Saturday, January 21, when they take on the Sharjah Warriors at the Dubai International Stadium.

