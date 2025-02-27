"Don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that" - South Africa batter makes massive claim about India's schedule in 2025 Champions Trophy

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen has joined a handful of cricketers in pointing out Team India's advantage in Champions Trophy 2025 due to them playing only in Dubai. Although Pakistan secured the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy, the BCCI refused to send the men's team to the neighboring nation, citing security reasons.

Ad

After several months of resistance, the PCB agreed to a hybrid model, which meant India would play their games in Dubai. The Champions Trophy final is also scheduled to take place in Dubai should the Men in Blue qualify.

Speaking in Karachi ahead of their game against England on Saturday, the 36-year-old opined that India are in an advantageous position but reckons they are also under pressure due to having to make the best use of it. He said:

Ad

Trending

"It's definitely an advantage. I saw that Pakistan was commenting about it, but it's definitely an advantage. If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practise in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage. I don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that.

Ad

"The onus would be on them to use that advantage. In a sense, it puts more pressure on them because whoever is going to play them in the semi or potentially the final is going to go there and the conditions are going to be foreign but they [India] are going to be used to it."

Ad

Rohit Sharma and Co. have also looked like the team to beat in this Champions Trophy and have eased into the semi-finals along with New Zealand from Group A. The Men in Blue beat Bangladesh and Pakistan comfortably on their way to the semis.

"Lahore is not too far from where we are at the moment" - Rassie van der Dussen on his preference for Champions Trophy semi-final venue

Rassie van der Dussen. (Credits: Getty)

When asked his preference for the semi-finals venue, Van der Dussen declared that logistically it would be Lahore due to less travel. The veteran also stated that the wicket is quite good to bat on, adding:

Ad

"If it's a personal thing, I would say playing in Lahore because it's just good to bat there. The Dubai pitch is not as high-scoring as the Lahore but no, I don't think it really matters. Probably logistically it will be easier to play in Lahore.

"You don't have to go through an international flight and go to Dubai and literally go to another country to play. Lahore is not too far from where we are at the moment, so conditions are fairly similar. It's literally one of those things, we don't know what's going to happen until Saturday evening."

Van Der Dussen chipped in with a crucial half-century in South Africa's 107-run victory over Afghanistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news