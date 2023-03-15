"Don't think that is true" - Ravichandran Ashwin on reports of Ravindra Jadeja being tired in last two Tests of IND vs AUS series 

Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that, contrary to reports, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was not tired during the final two Test matches of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he pointed out that Jadeja did a terrific job with the ball in the series. He opined that there comes a time when a bowler isn't able to pick up a lot of wickets despite bowling well.

Ashwin stated:

"Jaddu [Ravindra Jadeja] bowled beautifully in this series. It was reported that he got tired in the last two Tests. But I don't think that is true. On some days, we will bowl bad and take plenty of wickets. On other days, we will bowl really well, but the other bowler will end up taking seven wickets."

Notably, Jadeja was the second-highest wicket-taker of the series, bagging 22 scalps in eight innings. He was jointly named the Player of the Series with Ashwin, who finished with 25 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja is a part of India's ODI squad for Australia series

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row after winning the four-match Test series 2-1. Following the red-ball fixtures, Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to take on Australia in a three-match ODI series.

The opening encounter is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17. The next two matches will take place at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (March 19) and the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (March 22).

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvAUS @mastercardindia Hello and welcome to the Wankhede Stadium, where #TeamIndia will kickstart the ODI series against Australia. Hello and welcome to the Wankhede Stadium, where #TeamIndia will kickstart the ODI series against Australia.#INDvAUS @mastercardindia https://t.co/OXt3tuOS14

Ravindra Jadeja, who last played an ODI in July 2022, is expected to make his return to India's 50-over team with the Australia series.

India's ODI squad for Australia series

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Poll : 0 votes