"Don't understand the difference" - Indian legend questions Shreyas Iyer's decision to take a break from red-ball cricket

Former Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar has strongly questioned Shreyas Iyer's call to take a break from red-ball cricket. The former chief selector said he can't understand how the right-handed batter is fit for white-ball cricket but not the red-ball format.

Iyer, who has played 14 Tests since his debut in November 2021, has been granted a break from red-ball cricket by the Board of Control from Cricket in India (BCCI) after he put in a request. The request from the 30-year-old came before the second four-day fixture between India A and Australia A due to the right-handed batter experiencing a back issue.

Speaking to Mid-day, Vengsarkar said such decisions are beyond comprehension.

"To be honest, it’s a dilemma for me, because he [Iyer] says that he is unfit for red-ball cricket, but is fit for the white-ball cricket. I don’t understand the difference between red-ball cricket and the white-ball cricket. I feel that if you are fit for white-ball cricket, you are obviously fit for red-ball cricket too. Choosing red-ball or white-ball and such things are beyond my comprehension," he said.

The Mumbai-born cricketer last played in Tests in early 2024 when England toured the sub-continent nation for a five-match series. He had played two matches in that series but registered a best of 35, propelling the selectors to drop him.

Shreyas Iyer elevated to vice-captaincy role in ODIs

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although the star cricketer has struggled to make a mark in Test cricket, he is a mainstay for Team India in the 50-over format. After playing an instrumental role in their Champions Trophy victory earlier this year, the right-hander has been appointed as new captain Shubman Gill's deputy for the upcoming Australia tour.

Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper, marking a major change in guard. Rohit and Virat Kohli are part of the ODI squad, as they seemingly hope to play in the 2027 World Cup.

The ODIs against Australia begin on October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

