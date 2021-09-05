"Don't understand why India are saving Ajinkya Rahane" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was baffled by India's decision to demote Ajinkya Rahane to No.6. The Indian Test vice-captain hasn't been in the best of form and has struggled to score consistently.

Danish Kaneria feels the Indian team management is trying to shield Rahane by sending Ravindra Jadeja to bat at No.5. He reckons someone like Suryakumar Yadav or Hanuma Vihari should have got the chance ahead of the out-of-form Rahane.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained how the move to demote Rahane sends out the wrong message to the opposition.

"I don't understand why they are saving Ajinkya Rahane. If he isn't able to perform in this innings then let the gates open for Suryakumar Yadav or Hanuma Vihari. Rahane is not in form and he doesn't know where his off-stump is. If you know a player isn't in form then you should have replaced him. A message goes to the opposition that you are saving the batsman," Danish Kaneria stated.

Enjoyed the way Rohit Sharma batted: Danish Kaneria

Rohit Sharma was the star man for India on Day 3 as he scored his maiden overseas Test hundred. Danish Kaneria was impressed with the application that the Indian opener showed in conditions that weren't easy to bat.

Danish Kaneria believes India's opening stand of 83 was crucial in them getting a good lead so far. He reckons India can post a huge target if they bat well on Day 4.

"I really enjoyed the way Rohit Sharma batted, the way he fought out in the first session. The elegance, class, focus and determination were there and India really needed such partnership from their openers. This is how you score in England and it was fantastic to see him bat," Danish Kaneria concluded.

The first session will be crucial on Day 4 as India look to push on and add to their lead, while England will look to trigger a batting collapse.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava