"Don’t want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long" - Ian Healy on Pat Cummins

Former Australian keeper-batter Ian Healy reckons that Pat Cummins should relinquish his captaincy duties and focus on his fast bowling. Healy believes captaining the national team for four to five years is a long time and is a recipe for burnout.

Cummins' captaincy credentials have come into question after Australia's defeat in the first two Tests against India, both inside three day. The losses put an end to their chances of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He then had to return home to deal with a family illness following the second Test.

Speaking on SENQ’s "Pat and Heals," Ian Healy reflected that leading both the Test and ODI teams could be too much for Pat Cummins, who is also dealing with family issues. Instead, the 119-Test veteran feels that the right-arm speedster should focus on becoming the best bowler he can be.

"I don’t want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish as just a bowler. The captaincy creates a burnout and four to five years is a long time as a captain," Ian Healy said.

"He’s done a few years (as Test captain) already, now he’s adding short-form captaincy to his thought processes at a time when he’s dealing with some sort of family illness back home.

"So yeah, I would like to see him finish his career as a tearaway fast bowler and someone else with the captaincy burden."

Cummins is already one of the best produced by Australia, with his average of 21.50 being the best by an Aussie with over 200 wickets. He also held the top spot in the Test rankings for bowlers for four years before recently being overtaken by England veteran James Anderson.

"I think Travis Head is quite capable" - Ian Healy on Test captaincy

Travis Head. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ian Healy also earmarked Travis Head for the Test captaincy, stating that he has experience as a leader and that no other player stands out other than the left-hander. He explained:

"I think Travis Head is quite capable. He’s led South Australia since he was a 21-year-old, he’s quite capable and has got a lot of experience. He’s the main one that stands out to me."

Healy added:

"The likes of Glenn Maxwell might be able to do parts of it in the short form, but as far as longer-term captaincy prospects other than Travis Head, I can’t think of any."

The third Test against India will take place in Indore on March 1. Pat Cummins is likely to return in time for the same.

