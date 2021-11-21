"Don't want to give my secrets away" - Ross Taylor on his plans to tackle Ashwin in the upcoming IND vs NZ 2021 Test series 

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor has refused to divulge his gameplan on how to tackle India's ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Taylor will be back in the Kiwi side for the upcoming Test series between the two sides.

Following the completion of the ongoing three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, both teams will square off in a two-Test series. The series will begin on January 25 in Kanpur.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the most successful Indian test bowlers in the past few years. Moreover, in Indian conditions, the off-spinner becomes more lethal than ever.

Ross Taylor, who has played against Ashwin on various occasions in the past, refused to reveal his plans. He knows that spin will play a "big part" in the upcoming Test series in India. During a virtual press conference, the 37-year-old said:

"I don't want to give my secrets away just here (on being asked what's his plan for Ashwin). I don't know what lineup India decide to go with, Axar Patel played a big role against England."

Taylor also opined that whatever bowling combinations India go with, Ashwin will certainly be a part of it.

"Now they are going to play three spinners or two spinners and obviously Ashwin will be one of them. They are very good bowlers, especially in these conditions and the way we will play them, will play a big part in how the series is gonna go," Taylor added.

The middle-order batter also counseled that Kiwi batters should be wary of India's pace attack. He stressed to focus especially with the new ball and when reverse swing enters the frame. Taylor said:

"Fast bowling still remains a main element with the new ball and reverse swing. But spin more often plays a big part over here, so we could be naive if we assume only spin will play a key part."

No harder assignment than playing India at home or Australia away: Ross Taylor

Team India has dominated Test series, especially at home

Taylor has more than 7,500 international Test runs to his name. He acknowledged that it would be an arduous task to face India in their home conditions. While citing playing in India and Australia as the two toughest challenges in Test cricket, the 37-year old said:

"Definitely looking forward to, definitely going to be a challenge. I think there is no harder assignment than playing India at home or Australia away. They are probably the two toughest challenges in Test cricket at the moment."

The Kiwi batter also stated that even if a team is a world No.1, it will always be an underdog against India playing in India.

"But as group we are looking forward to that and we know we are the underdogs but we will be looking foward to putting in a good performance. Any time you play India at home, you will always gonna be the underdogs whether you are world no.1 or not," Taylor said on Sunday.

It will surely be no easy task for the Kiwilanders to be successful against India. The hosts have not lost a single test series at home in the last nine years.

Indian Cricket Team @IndianCricNews

Kane Williamson (c)

Tom Blundell(wk)

Kyle Jamieson

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Ajaz Patel

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitchell Santner

Will Somerville

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Neil Wagner

Will Young

#INDvsNZ #INDvsNZ #CricketTwitter #NewZealand Test squad for IndiaKane Williamson (c)Tom Blundell(wk)Kyle JamiesonTom LathamDaryl MitchellHenry NichollsAjaz PatelGlenn PhillipsRachin RavindraMitchell SantnerWill SomervilleTim SoutheeRoss TaylorNeil WagnerWill Young #NewZealand Test squad for IndiaKane Williamson (c)Tom Blundell(wk)Kyle JamiesonTom LathamDaryl MitchellHenry NichollsAjaz PatelGlenn PhillipsRachin RavindraMitchell SantnerWill SomervilleTim SoutheeRoss TaylorNeil WagnerWill Young#INDvsNZ #INDvsNZ #CricketTwitter

The first test between the two sides will be played on November 25-29 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The three-match series will be part of the second World Test Championship cycle.

Edited by Aditya Singh