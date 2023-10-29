"Don't worry about knockouts at this stage" - Sunil Gavaskar's advice to India ahead of 2023 World Cup tie vs England

Sunil Gavaskar feels that Team India should look to chase if they win the toss during their upcoming 2023 World Cup tie against England in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

Gavaskar also stressed that Team India have done exceedingly well while batting second in the showpiece event and should continue the same approach.

Emphasising the importance of taking one match at a time, Gavaskar told Sports Today (2:42):

"You just want to win, and if chasing is the way you want to win, just keep doing it. Don't worry about knockouts at this stage. Do not think too far ahead. Just focus on the next match, that's all."

"Don't think about who you are going to play on the 1st of November or 5th of November," he added. "Just focus on who you are going to be playing on October 29th of October. Don't think about the future; the future will take care of itself."

Rohit Sharma and company have successfully chased targets in all of their five matches so far in the 2023 World Cup. With five wins to their name, they are currently placed second in the points table.

Sunil Gavaskar also claimed that the Men in Blue should avoid making any changes to their playing XI, irrespective of the conditions of the pitch. He added (3:33):

"No changes in this team. They have done really well. You don't need to change Suryakumar Yadav because he didn't get the opportunity to show what he can do, as he was run out for not too many. And Mohammed Shami, when he got the ball in his hand, he took a fifer. So, there is really no need for any changes for this game. No change; never mind what the pitch is."

India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament now. England, on the other hand, have managed to win just one out of their five games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

"He can set the tempo as the captain" - Sunil Gavaskar in favor of Jos Buttler playing as an opener for England

Sunil Gavaskar further stated that the pressure of wickets hasn't allowed England skipper Jos Buttler to play his natural game in the middle-order.

He mentioned that Buttler has a proven track record as an opener in T20 cricket, and he should promote himself to the top of the order in the remaining matches of the 2023 World Cup. Gavaskar elaborated (6:22):

"Jos Buttler loves the ball to come onto the bat. We have seen that in T20s. So, clearly, there is a case for him opening the batting because that might be exactly what the kind of start they need."

"He can set the tempo as the captain and show what the team needs to be doing," he added. "When he comes in to bat at No. 5, already two or three wickets are down. Here, there is no pressure of any wickets down. He can go and play his game naturally and freely."

Jos Buttler has struggled to get going with the bat in the competition. The swashbuckling batter has mustered just 95 runs from outings at an ordinary average of 19.00.