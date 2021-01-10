"Donated his wicket like a millionaire" - Twitterati fumes as Rohit Sharma throws away yet another promising start

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma played yet another questionable shot to throw his wicket away towards the end of the day's play. The 33-year-old needlessly tried to pull a short ball from Pat Cummins and found Mitchell Starc in the deep, who completed a simple catch.

Australia batted well in their second innings and declared at 312-6, setting the visitors a target of 407 runs to complete an improbable chase. However, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided yet another good start for the visitors.

The duo didn't go into a shell and were willing to put the bad balls away. After adding 71 runs for the first wicket, Gill edged one behind to Tim Paine off Josh Hazlewood's bowling. Cheteshwar Pujara came out to replace him and looked solid in defence.

Rohit Sharma played some delightful strokes and brought about his half-century. Just when one thought Team India would end Day 4 without losing any more wickets, the 33-year-old had a "brainfade" moment.

With about 15 minutes left in the day, the visitors gifted Australia a wicket and gave the hosts the edge to possibly win the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Rohit Sharma will be gutted with his shot selection, especially since Team India is possibly one batsman short with Ravindra Jadeja injured.

With Rohit Sharma's ability to score quick runs, Team India would have had an outside chance of miraculously chasing down the target on Day 5. However, his wicket meant that the visitors would find it very difficult to even draw the SCG Test from here.

Fans on Twitter slam Rohit Sharma for his irresponsible dismissal

Having showed so much promise in both the innings of the SCG Test, Rohit Sharma threw away what could have been a game-saving innings for Team India. Fans on Twitter were absolutely livid with the 33-year-old for his rush of blood in trying to play that needless pull shot. Here is what they had to say:

How are we supposed to react when a super experienced batsman #RohitSharma plays a sensible gritty innings worth admiring but then gets out much carelessly on a clear trap of a delivery?#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #SydneyTest @SonyLIV @SonySportsIndia — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) January 10, 2021

If ever there was an example of throwing your wicket away, this was it. Rohit Sharma just donated his wicket like a millionaire #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #RohitSharma #AUSvIND — ʀᴏꜱʜᴀɴ ᴀɢʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@RoshanAgrawal98) January 10, 2021

Golden opportunity wasted!

I ain't seeing a bright career in test cricket if he continues to throw his wicket away like this!!!#RohitSharma #AUSvIND — ♏αnthαn (@Manthansinh_) January 10, 2021

26+26= 52#RohitSharma is improving noicely 😍

Will score 7️⃣8️⃣ in 4th match🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️#INDvAUS — ✨sᴀɴɪᴀ✨ (@SaniaSlays_) January 10, 2021

Will love to see if YouTube warriors say "That's the way he plays" for #RohitSharma shot in last part of the day. #AUSvIND #INDvsAus — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) January 10, 2021