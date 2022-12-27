“Dono Alag Alag hote kya?” – Fans troll Shadab Khan for tweeting ‘Kaptaan’ and ‘Skipper’ to address Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was awestruck by Babar Azam and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s 196-run partnership against New Zealand on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Karachi.

The Pakistani white-ball vice-captain couldn’t control his excitement as the duo put on a show with the bat to revive the hosts from a precarious position. He tweeted 'Kaptaan' and 'skipper' to praise the two batters.

Taking to Twitter, he tagged Babar and Sarfaraz along with their picture and wrote:

“Kaptaan and skipper.”

Fans questioned Shadab for using synonyms to address the two batters. Some of them also asked why he doesn’t play Test cricket. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Shadab Khan has failed to cement his place in Pakistan’s Test setup. His last outing came against England at Old Trafford in 2020. The all-rounder has represented Pakistan in six Tests, picking up 14 wickets and scoring 300 runs.

Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s partnership puts Pakistan in the driving seat on Day 1

A clinical batting performance from Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed put Pakistan in the driving seat on Day 1 against New Zealand.

Babar scored an unbeaten 161 off 277 balls, including a maximum and 15 boundaries. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz starred in his comeback game, scoring 86 off 153 deliveries, including nine fours. The duo recovered Pakistan from 110/4 to reach 317/5 at the stumps.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan were tottering at 48/3 as Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood departed for single-digit scores. Imam-ul-Haq (24) and Saud Shakeel (22) got the starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Michael Bracewell and Ajaz Patel were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, with a couple of scalps each. Tim Southee also bagged a wicket.

With Babar Azam and Agha Salman at the crease, the hosts will look to extend at least 100-150 more runs to their scorecard on Day 2. The Men in Green will hope to return to winning ways after a 0-3 whitewash against England they suffered earlier this month.

Poll : 0 votes