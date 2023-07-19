"Downfall for Knight Riders in all leagues recently" - Twitter reacts as LAKR slump to their 3rd consecutive defeat in MLC 2023 

The Sunil Narine-led Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) remained at the bottom of the points table following a third straight loss in the 2023 Major League Cricket (MLC). LAKR lost to the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) by 21 runs and are more or less eliminated with only two more matches remaining in their schedule.

SFU skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first. Matthew Wade then put on a scintillating display in the powerplay while cameos from Marcus Stoinis and Corey Anderson pushed the team's total well past the 200-run mark.

In response, LAKR openers Jason Roy and Unmukt Chand got their side off to a positive start. The duo put on 55 runs in 4.5 overs before Haris Rauf castled the English opening batter. The team lost their way in the run chase after losing wickets in the middle overs on a regular basis.

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine reduced the margin of defeat with some big shots in the death overs. The pair put on an unbeaten 75-run stand for the sixth wicket in 41 deliveries.

Fans lashed out on social media following yet another dismal showing by the franchise in the MLC.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

The downfall for Knight Riders in all leagues recently.

Good start but lost a cluster of wickets in the middle overs" - LAKR skipper Sunil Narine

LAKR's shoddy displays are just an extension of the rough patch that the Knight Riders' franchises are currently going through.

The likes of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Trinbago Knight Riders have finished near or at the bottom of the points table in recent times in their respective competitions.

Admitting that his team conceded too many runs in the first innings, LAKR skipper Sunil Narine said during the post-match presentation:

"Once it gets too far, it gets tough. We got a good start but lost a cluster of wickets in the middle overs. 170-180 was a par score. We started good but the wickets in the middle strangulated us. You still have to come out and reset. You try and give it your best shot. Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn't."

Sunil Narine and co. are scheduled to face the Washington Freedom next on Friday as the tournament shifts to Church Street Park in Morrisville for the remainder of the league stage.