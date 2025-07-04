"Dravid ka, Kohli ka, Papa ji ka sabka record toda re tera Shubman" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Fans online shared funny memes after witnessing a dominant performance from Team India on Day 2 of the second Test against England on Thursday, July 3. The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is hosting the encounter.

The visiting team started with an overnight score of 310/5 on Thursday, with Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The duo continued from where they left off the previous evening and put on a 203-run stand for the sixth wicket to take India past 400. Josh Tongue dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (89) just before Lunch break to give England a much-needed breakthrough.

Gill then stitched another good partnership of 144 (189) with Washington Sundar (42), shepherding India to a massive first innings total. Shubman managed to notch up his maiden double century and went on to script history by reaching 269 (387), the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests.

Akash Deep (2/36) and Mohammed Siraj (1/21) then took three quick wickets to give India a great start with the ball. Joe Root (18*) and Harry Brook (30*) then helped England reach 77/3 in 20 overs before stumps.

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the second day of the Edgbaston Test and shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"Dravid ka, Kohli ka, Papa ji ka sabka record toda re tera Shubman," a fan wrote on X.

"Good position to be in"- Shubman Gill after taking India to 587 in 1st innings of 2nd Test vs England in Edgbaston

Speaking to the official broadcaster after stumps on Day 2, India captain Shubman Gill stated that his team was in a good position. He also shed light on the work he put in behind the scenes with the bat, which has been working well for him this series. Shubman said (via Cricbuzz):

"Good position to be in. I worked on a few things at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket. Looking at how things gave gone so far, it is working for me."

"I did not take any slip catches for the last couple of days because I was batting, but nice to get those catches. Fielding was very important and we discussed about it that if we were half as good in the previous game, things would have been different," Gill added.

Do you think England will make a strong comeback on Day 3 with a good batting performance? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Edgbaston Test here.

