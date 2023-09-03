"Dream innings"- Aditi Hundia sends message to boyfriend Ishan Kishan after his brilliant knock in Asia Cup 2023

Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia sent a supportive message to the star Indian wicketkeeper after his magnificent half-century against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2. Playing his first ODI against the Men in Green, Kishan smashed 82 runs off 81 balls.

Kishan came out to bat when the Indian team's score was 48/3 in the powerplay. With Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Rohit Sharma back in the dressing room, the onus was on Kishan to help the Indian team post a decent total on the board.

Ishan Kishan stabilized the innings with Hardik Pandya before the two Indian batters increased the run rate gradually. Both batters completed their half-centuries but lost their wickets before touching the three-figure mark.

When Kishan lost his wicket, his girlfriend Aditi Hundia clicked a photo of his score and shared it on her Instagram story. Captioning the picture, Hundia wrote:

"Dream innings. You deserve every bit of it and more."

According to reports, Ishan and Aditi have been in a relationship for almost four years. Aditi came into the limelight when she attended Mumbai Indians' matches during the IPL to support her partner.

Ishan Kishan will return to the field tomorrow against Nepal

The Indian team will play their second group stage match against Nepal tomorrow in Pallekele. The match will start at 3 PM I.S.T. With KL Rahul ruled out, India will continue with Ishan Kishan in the middle-order.

Kishan grabbed his chance with both hands against Pakistan, and if he produces another top knock against Nepal, it will give a big headache to Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and other members of India's team management.

KL Rahul is expected to recover from his niggle soon. It will be interesting to see whether Rahul straightaway walks into the playing XI or has to wait for a place to open up in the middle-order.