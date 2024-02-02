“Drop this fraud” – Fans react as Shreyas Iyer scores 27 off 59 balls in IND vs ENG Vizag Test

Shreyas Iyer once again failed to deliver for India on Day 1 of the second Test against England in Vizag on Friday, February 2. The right-handed batter got a decent start, scoring 27 runs off 59 balls but failed to consolidate, getting caught behind by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

Iyer’s dismissal came during the 51st over of India's innings. Hartley bowled a short ball outside off and Iyer backed away to cut the ball, which stayed low, took an under-edge, and then to the keeper. Foakes stayed low to complete the catch.

Iyer had scored 35 and 13 runs in the first Test against England in Hyderabad, where India lost by 28 runs. The middle-order batter is touted as a good player of spin but was dismissed by Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach, respectively, in the last Test as well.

The Mumbai batter has now failed to score a half-century in his last 11 innings in Tests. He managed just 41 runs during the two-Test series in South Africa.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Iyer’s failure in Tests. One user wrote:

"Once again fraud Shreyas Iyer failed to score for his team. Drop this fraud and play some other player. Day by day he’s getting more and more exposed for just being the flat track bully and that too after a good start."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma continue to disappoint in Test cricket

Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma continued to disappoint in the second Test against England. The trio got starts but failed to score big.

Apart from Iyer, Gill (34 off 46) and Rohit (14 off 41) were dismissed by James Anderson and debutant Shoaib Bashir, respectively. The duo had scored 23 & 0 and 24 & 39 in the first Test, respectively. They were equally dismal in South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, has looked bright with his second Test century.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 225/3 at Tea on Day 1, with Jaiswal (125 off 185) and debutant Rajat Patidar (25 off 47) at the crease.

England are leading the five-match Test series 1-0 against India. They won the opening game by 28 runs, thanks to Ollie Pope (196) and Tom Hartley's (seven wickets) performances in the third and fourth innings of the Test match, respectively.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App