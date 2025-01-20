Dropped from 2025 Champions Trophy squad, senior India pacer to play final Ranji Trophy group game: Reports

Senior India pacer Mohammed Siraj is set to participate in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He was dropped from India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Siraj will feature for Hyderabad in their final Ranji Trophy group game.

The pacer will miss Hyderabad's match against Himachal Pradesh, starting January 23, due to workload management. However, he will turn up for their final group fixture next week against Vidarbha.

Siraj, who was a part of the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, is not a part of the squad for the upcoming ODI series against England either. Since he had a long and grueling tour of Australia, Siraj has opted to rest but will play for Hyderabad in their final Ranji Trophy group match.

“He has some workload concern so will not be playing the first game. But will, in all likelihood, turn up for the last game vs Vidarbha,” a Hyderabad Cricket Association official said (via Hindustan Times).

The pacer has played 76 first-class matches in his career so far. He has picked up 260 wickets at an average of 26.10 and an economy rate of 3.26. Siraj also picked up 20 wickets during India's recent tour of Australia.

India pick Arshdeep Singh over Mohammed Siraj for England ODIs and Champions Trophy 2025

Since 2023, Mohammed Siraj has bagged 47 ODI wickets for India. He picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 5.68 in the 2023 ODI World Cup as well. Moreover, since 2022, no pacer has picked up more wickets for the Men in Blue than Siraj (71).

However, India picked left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh over Siraj for the England ODIs and the 2025 Champions Trophy. Skipper Rohit Sharma said the team wanted someone who could deliver at the death and in the middle overs. He added that Siraj becomes ineffective after the ball becomes old.

Overall, Siraj has played 44 ODIs and has grabbed 71 wickets at an average of 24.04 and an economy rate of 5.18. He has two four-wicket and one five-wicket hauls in the format.

