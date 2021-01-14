"It was due to the pressure of not getting runs" - batting coach Vikram Rathour analyzes Team India's run-out woes

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has attributed the team's many run-outs to the pressure of scoring runs. He also commended the Australian fielders' efforts for inflicting run-outs in Sydney.

Despite leveling the series at 1-1 after 3 Tests, Team India has suffered immensely from run-outs. 5 batsmen have fallen short of their crease in the three Tests. Three of them came during the Sydney Test last week as Team India collapsed from 195-4 to 244 all out in the first innings.

Interacting in a virtual press conference, Vikram Rathour was upbeat about an improvement in Brisbane.

"We had three run-outs so it was a concern but I think it was more about a couple of good fielding efforts. And also the pressure of not getting runs at some point. Those were the big concerns. We have had our discussions on that. You can't really work on anything at this stage but we have had our discussions and hopefully, we will run better in the next game," said Rathour.

How costly have run-outs been for Team India this series?

In the first Test in Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane sold Virat Kohli down the river after the latter had played flawlessly for his 74.

The first day was the best time to bat in the game and Kohli's wicket meant India could only make 244 in their first innings. Their lead was shortened to only 53 runs and Australia stormed back in the game with a stupendous effort to bowl India out for 36. India lost the Test by 8 wickets.

Nightmare scenario for India, pure joy for Australia!



Virat Kohli is run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane!

Then next week at Melbourne, Rahane himself was run out for 112. The stand-in skipper failed to respond quickly enough to Ravindra Jadeja's dicey call. However, here the bowlers came to the visitors' rescue and kept the Aussie batsmen on a leash.

Following that, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari were among the three players who got run out in Sydney.

Both dismissals were a combination of slow running from the batter and nimble judgment from an Aussie fielder. However, the duo later made up for their mistakes with their defiant partnership for the 6th wicket to salvage a draw for Team India.

The Indian cricket team will step onto the daunting Gabba on Friday with a heavily depleted line-up. The last thing they need is misjudgments that lead to run-outs.