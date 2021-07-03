'Duel standards' to 'Sensible conclusion': Twitter divided over ECB suspending Ollie Robinson for 8 matches

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Cricket Disciplinary Commission (CDC) had recently announced charges brought against Ollie Robinson for his offensive tweets in the past. Following the inquiry, the panel has now decided to suspend him for eight matches, five of which will be suspended over the next two years. The 27-year-old was also fined a hefty sum of £3,200.
The three matches which were subjected to immediate suspension are already completed as the England team played the second Test against New Zealand without him last month. The bowler also missed two T20 Blast games for Sussex, which completed his immediate suspension quota.
So Ollie Robinson could immediately return to cricket and feature for England in the upcoming five-match Test series against India.
Twitter had some mixed reactions to the sanctions provided by the ECB. While some rejoiced that Ollie Robinson didn't have to face a significant ban from international cricket, some were unhappy with the ECB for its double standards.
Ollie Robinson's latest statement
The fast bowler is set to take part in training programs for the fair use of social media over the next two years as directed by the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).
In a statement, Ollie Robinson said:
"I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence. This has been the most difficult time in my professional career for both my family and myself. Whilst I want to move on, I do want to use my experience to help others in the future through working with the PCA."
Ollie Robinson impressed in his debut Test by picking up seven wickets against New Zealand and contributing a vital 42 runs with the bat in the first innings. It remains to be seen whether the England team management will pick him for the upcoming five-match Test series against India.