"During Greg Chappell era the same thing happened" - Indian spin legend warns Gautam Gambhir amidst Sarfaraz Khan's dressing room leak reports

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh warned head coach Gautam Gambhir about a repeat of the Greg Chappell era amidst the multiple rumors coming in after the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Harbhajan's remarks came after recent reports suggested that Gambhir blamed Sarfaraz Khan for the dressing room leaks that happened during the Australian tour.

The report mentioned that Gambhir complained about Sarfaraz during the BCCI review meeting that happened a few days back. It is to be noted that Sarfaraz was warming the benches in all five Tests against Australia after playing the previous series against New Zealand.

Talking about the most recent rumor involving Sarfaraz, Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel [Via NDTV]:

"Being a senior player, it's our duty to give wisdom to youngsters. If he (Gambhir) has said this, that Sarfaraz has leaked the news, and if the player has indeed done so, then it's wrong. Dressing room talks should not come out in the open. You should sit and solve the matter. Last six-eight months there is lot of rumors in Indian cricket. It's very important that there is coordination among players and coach. In the 2005-06 season, during Greg Chappell era the same thing happened."

He added:

"Whatever has happened in the last few days, be it in Australia or after that...there are wins and losses on the field. But everyday new stories should not come out of the dressing room. If the coach has said this, he should not have done so. If Sarfaraz Khan had done this in Australia, you are the coach, you could have talked to him then. He is a player, make him understand. He is a youngster, he will play for India in the future."

Indian fans will remember the controversy-filled Greg Chappell coaching era between 2005 and 2007, which culminated with the side suffering an embarrassing first-round exit in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

"Who's doing this and why?" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan was understandably furious about the recent developments in Indian cricket [Credit: Getty]

Harbhajan Singh further expressed his disappointment about the several reports on leaks from the dressing room and BCCI meetings.

Team India have struggled since Gambhir took over as head coach, losing 0-2 in an ODI series in Sri Lanka before 0-3 and 1-3 Test series defeats to New Zealand (home) and Australia (away).

"Who's is doing this and why? You should not talk bad about your own family members in the open, that way your family's name gets tarnished," said Harbhajan.

India's next assignment will be the five-match T20I series at home against England, starting January 22.

