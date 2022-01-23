"It obviously didn't go as well as I'd have liked" - Tymal Mills keen to prove his IPL credentials this time

England left-arm speedster Tymal Mills is eager to prove his worth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after faring poorly in the 2017 edition of the tournament. The pacer believes playing plenty of T20 franchise cricket worldwide has given him confidence to handle pressure.

Mills was one of the most expensive players at the 2017 IPL auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out INR 12 crores for him. However, the 29-year old couldn't meet expectations, managing only five wickets in as many games at 30.60.

The left-arm seamer recollected his IPL 2017 performance, stating it didn't go as planned. He wants to prove his credentials in the upcoming mega auction ahead of the 15th edition.

"Fingers crossed. I haven't been to the IPL since I was first picked five years ago and that's a long time. It obviously didn't go as well as I'd have liked. I got injured during the tournament and I'm very keen to get back and right some wrongs. Hopefully, I'd give a better account of myself and a series like this is obviously a great chance to put in some good performances," the Englishman stated, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

The Yorkshire-born paceman is currently in the West Indies, part of England's squad for the T20I series. He has come off a highly successful BBL 2021 campaign with the Perth Scorchers, taking 12 wickets in seven matches.

Mills was also magnificent in the 2021 T20 World Cup before a thigh strain ruled him out of the tournament.

"You never know how T20 is going to go" - Tymal Mills

Mills also reflected on his franchise cricket experience, saying he is trying to keep himself grounded despite recent results. In this regard, the left-arm speedster added:

"I've been lucky enough to play franchise cricket all around the world so I'm not going to be intimidated by crowds or opponents. Right or wrong, I always back myself to do well, and I will continue to do that, try to stick to my process and see how we go. You never know how T20 is going to go. It's a very volatile game in which you can bowl amazingly one game and terribly the next, and have two completely different results so it's all about staying grounded."

The 29-year old is amongst the 30 England players to register for the IPL mega auction. However, notable names like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes have opted out of it.

