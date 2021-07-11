'Glorified county team' - Ramiz Raja blasts Pakistan over England series defeat

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja is extremely unhappy with the way Pakistan have been beaten by a second-string England side. For the second game in a row, Pakistan's batting failed to show spine and were caught off guard by England.

Pakistan couldn't chase down a target of 248 against an inexperienced bowling attack. Ramiz Raja used the term 'glorified county team' while describing the relatively weak England side, giving viewers an account of the enormity of the defeat.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja explained how Pakistan's series loss is a reflection of the failure of their cricketing system. He fears Pakistan might even lose the series 3-0.

"If you try to measure the series defeat of Pakistan on a rectre scale of the earthquake, you will find the value to be fifteen. This is a massive blow and I don't understand how one can defend it. We are talking about a glorified county team that has beaten Pakistan. Look how the tables have turned that now Pakistan are under the threat of a whitewash," Ramiz Raja said.

Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan players, coaches over disappointing performance

Ramiz Raja took a direct dig at the Pakistan coaches and spoke about a few of the 'overrated' players present in the team. He feels it is high time there must be changes in the coaching setup and also in the team.

Raja also slammed the Pakistan team for disappointing their fans on a consistent basis. He believes there must be fundamental changes in Pakistan cricket or else they will continue to face such embarrassing defeats.

"If the alarm bells don't ring now I don't know when they will. Such headlines are unbearable for Pakistani fans. How much more time should be given to the coaches before their performance is judged? Some overrated players keep on playing for Pakistan. When will this all change?" Ramiz Raja signed off.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava