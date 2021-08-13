ECB announce dates for England's first tour to Pakistan in 16 years

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the dates for the team's tour to Pakistan in October. Both the men’s and women’s teams will embark on the limited-overs tour.

The England national side will be touring Pakistan after a gap of 16 years. The last time they played in Pakistan was back in 2005, when the hosts emerged victorious in both the Test and ODI series.

While announcing the proposed tour last year, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said:

“I am delighted to confirm that England will be touring Pakistan to play two T20Is in October 2021. This will be their first visit to Pakistan in 16 years and will open the door for both Test and white-ball tours in the 2022-23 season.”

The England men’s team will play two T20Is against Pakistan on 13th and 14th October. The women’s side will play three ODIs in addition to two ODIs.

The T20Is were initially scheduled to be played on the 14th and 15th. However, this has been advanced by one day as per the revised schedule. All the matches will be held at Rawalpindi.

The England men’s and women’s teams will travel together from the UK on October 9th.

England and Pakistan are drawn in different groups for the T20 World Cup

The men's teams will travel to the UAE right after the T20Is

The T20I series between England and Pakistan is being eyed as part of preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to commence later in October.

Both sides have earned direct qualification for the Super 12 stage. England are drawn in Group 1 along with Australia, South Africa and the West Indies. Pakistan will have India, New Zealand and Afghanistan as competitors in Group 2. In addition to this, two teams each will join them from the Qualifiers in Oman.

The T20 World Cup Qualifiers will start on October 17 followed by the Super 12 on October 24.

