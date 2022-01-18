ECB launches investigation into Hobart drinking session involving Joe Root, James Anderson and Australian cricketers

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an official investigation into an early-morning drinking session at the visitors' team hotel in Hobart which got called off after police intervention.

Following the culmination of the Ashes series, which Australia swept 4-0 in Hobart, the duo of Joe Root and James Anderson had a gathering with the Aussie trio of Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey and Travis Head at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The drinking session continued till the early morning hours before police were called up by fellow guests complaining about noises. Following police intervention, the players left the area immediately.

A statement released by Tasmanian police read:

"Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area. The guests were spoken to by police, just after 6:00am, and left the area when asked. No further action will be taken by police."

In the video footage, which was reportedly filmed by England's assistant coach, Graham Thorpe, a female officer, can be heard saying:

"Too loud. You have obviously been asked to pack up, so we've been asked to come. Time for bed, thank you. They just want to pack up."

Meanwhile, in the same video, Thorpe can be heard suggesting:

"We've got Nathan Lyon, Root, there's Carey and Anderson. I'll just video this for the lawyers. See you in the morning, everyone."

The incident comes in the immediate aftermath of the Ashes drubbing where Australia bullied a hapless English team with ruthless disdain. England lost the fifth Test courtesy of yet another shambolic display, where they lost their last 10 wickets for 56 despite being 68/0 at one stage.

"The England party have apologized for any inconvenience caused" - ECB

Following the incident, the ECB released an official statement where they confirmed that the focus will be on how the video footage made its way into the public domain. The statement read:

"During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men's teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart. The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest, and as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene."

The statement continued:

''When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The England party have apologized for any inconvenience caused. The ECB will investigate further. Until such time, we will make no further comment."

The latest incident just summed up England's tour Down Under. It will be interesting to see what course of action the ECB takes once the touring party returns to the UK.

