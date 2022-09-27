ECB proposes to host Test series between India and Pakistan on English soil: Reports

After more than 15 years, India and Pakistan may face off in a bilateral Test series. England have put forth a proposal to be a neutral venue for a three-match Test series between the two Asian sides.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) deputy chairman Martin Darlow has discussed the possibility of hosting an Indo-Pak series on English soil in the future with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Notably, the two Asian sides haven't squared off in the traditional format since 2007.

The Men in Blue and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade now. Pakistan toured India to play five white-ball matches in 2012-13. However, they haven't competed in a bilateral series since then due to the political tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The report suggested that PCB doesn't intend to face their neighbors at a neutral venue, given that teams have again started visiting Pakistan to play cricket after a long absence. Pakistan are currently in the middle of a seven-match home T20I series against England.

India and Pakistan to face each other at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia

The arch-rivals took on each other twice at the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. Both sides managed to finish with a single win over each other at the continental event.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India, who suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against their nemisis at the showpiece event last year, will be keen to come up with an improved performance this time around. The T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia in October and November this year.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

