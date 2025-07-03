Edgbaston weather forecast July 3: What are the chances of rain on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test in Birmingham?

India and England shared the honors on Day 1 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. Sent into bat, Team India put 310 runs on the board in 85 overs. On the other hand, England managed to pick up five wickets.

The visitors go off to a disappointing start as an out of sorts KL Rahul was bowled by Chris Woakes for two off 26 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Karun Nair (31) lifted India with a second-wicket stand of 80. However, just before lunch on Day 1, India lost Nair as Brydon Carse produced a brute of a short ball.

Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill (114*) consolidated the innings, adding 66 for the third wicket. While the former missed out on a hundred, the Indian captain brought up his second ton in as many Tests. Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (41*) had added an unbroken 99 by stumps on Day 1.

Edgbaston weather forecast for Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Rain did not hamper proceedings on Day 1 of the second England vs India Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Looking forward to Day 2 of the contest, AccuWeather states that conditions will be partly sunny and pleasant in the morning, with the temperature around 21 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is three percent. The cloud cover is likely to be 41 percent and humidity level 53 percent.

The conditions are likely to remain partly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon in Birmingham on Day 2 of the second England vs India Test match. The temperature during the phase will be around 24 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation will remain low at three percent, while the cloud cover is expected to be 57 percent and the humidity level 33 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions at Edgbaston in Birmingham for Day 2 of the second Test match, AccuWeather predicts that it will be partly cloudy, with the temperature falling to around to 14 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is likely to remain low at three percent, even as the cloud cover is likely to rise to 80 percent. The humidity level will be around 54 percent.

