"Efforts that win you matches" - Jemimah Rodrigues shares hilarious memes after Marizanne Kapp's full-stretched dive saves the day for DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) star Jemimah Rodrigues shared a hilarious collection of memes after Marizanne Kapp put in a full-length dive during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that almost saved the day for her side.

Chasing a steep target of 151 runs, the Capitals were under the pump at one point after losing a few wickets. Kapp would have also followed suit but escaped a narrow run-out chance by putting in a dive.

The incident took place in the 15th over when a miscommunication between Jemimah and Kapp almost led to the dismissal of the South African. But Kapp used her height to advantage and made the ground seconds before Richa Ghosh whipped the bails off.

That was one of the turning points in the game as the all-rounder remained unbeaten to see Delhi Capitals through. Meanwhile, Jemimah shared a few memes to laud Kapp's efforts.

"EFFORTS THAT WIN YOU MATCHES! FLY ON KAPPIE!! kappie777," she wrote on Twitter.

Kapp remained unbeaten on 32 off as many balls, while Jess Jonassen smacked 29 off 15 deliveries to take DC home with two balls to spare. With nine required off six balls, Jonassen struck a six and a boundary to seal the deal for her side.

"I think it is very important for us to be tested" - Jemimah Rodrigues after win vs RCB

Jemimah Rodrigues once again played a valuable knock, scoring 32 off 28 balls to keep her side in the hunt after Bangalore removed both openers cheaply.

While Delhi have been one of the best sides in the ongoing WPL 2023, she stressed that it is important to get tested before the competition reaches its business end.

"I wanted to finish it off and come, I was disappointed with the way I got out but the way JJ came and hit those boundaries," Jemimah said at the end of the game. "These are the matches we live for. I think it is very important for us to be tested that's when our character is tested. It's good that we are getting matches like this in the league stages, helps us prepare for the finals."

With four wins from five games, Delhi are second in the points table after Mumbai Indians. They will be in action again on Thursday, March 16, when they lock horns with the Gujarat Giants.

