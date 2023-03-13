"It was a hard-fought series with lots of ebbs and flows" - Rohit Sharma after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma showered praise on his teammates after his side retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time. The fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium ended in a draw as the home side clinched the four-match series 2-1.

The hosts won the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi before conceding the third Test in Indore. However, they fought well to draw the final fixture to register another series win at home.

Rohit was happy with the performance put in by the team despite missing some important players.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the Indian captain said:

"Really happy to win this series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was hard-fought series with lots of ebbs and flows, but we were able to come up trumps even with a couple of key players missing from our squad. So, really pleased with the performance."

After a convincing victory in the first Test, Team India were put under the pump by the Aussies. However, the bowlers helped the team bounce back and eke out a result in their favor.

Rohit highlighted how the players stood up to the task on a tricky wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"We have been able to come up with answers to most questions at just the right time. I am proud of our performance in Delhi," Rohit continued.

"We were behind in that match but came back really strong to surge ahead on a tricky wicket. We were then put to the test in Indore and could not quite stand up to the pressure applied on us. Well, Test cricket is never easy and we understand the demands of it. We try out best to meet the standards every single time," he added.

The two teams will next meet in a Test in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in England in June.

"I know what kind of benchmark I have set for myself" - Rohit Sharma on his personal performance

Rohit Sharma made a brilliant start to the series, scoring a hundred at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Since then, he hasn't fired all cylinders but has had a good start on a few occasions.

Throwing light on his own performances, the Mumbai-born cricketer stressed that he is currently in a good frame of mind.

"Personally, I am in a good frame of mind right now. I know what kind of benchmark I have set for myself. But, leaving all those personal milestones aside, this result makes me feel extremely happy," he added.

After a grueling Test series, both teams will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series, which will get underway on Friday, March 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

