"Either you play or you don't" - Aakash Chopra on complaints about Sanju Samson not getting the right position

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Sanju Samson and his fans cannot complain that he is being made to bat out of position and that he needs to grab his opportunities at whichever number he plays.

Samson scored a run-a-ball seven as India set the West Indies a 153-run target in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday, August 6. The hosts chased down the target with two wickets and seven deliveries to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra criticized Samson's shot selection and added that not getting to bat up the order cannot be an excuse. He explained:

"Sanju Samson played a bad shot. Shubman Gill at the start and Sanju Samson in the middle played bad shots. Sanju Samson and his fans can say that he is getting to bat at the wrong number. But is there a place available at the top? If it's not there, what can be done?"

The former Indian opener added:

"So you have two options - either you play or you don't. Try to score runs if you play at those positions or else they won't play you. 10 overs were left, so you had a chance. If you don't make the most of your chances, you will regret it later. It may sound unfair, but if a place is not there, how can a place be created?"

Samson was sent to bat at No. 5, ahead of Hardik Pandya, in Sunday's game. He played an ugly hoick after dancing down the wicket off Akeal Hosein's bowling, only to miss the ball and be stumped by Nicholas Pooran.

"The first six overs have become another source of concern" - Aakash Chopra

Neither Ishan Kishan nor Shubman Gill has played a substantial knock in the first two T20Is. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra feels India's underwhelming powerplay batting has become a concern. He said:

"The first six overs have become another source of concern as we don't score runs at all. Shubman Gill got out here, tried to play two or three big shots, hit a six, and then got out."

Chopra pointed out that the visitors even lost their most accomplished T20 batter, Suryakumar Yadav, through a run-out within the powerplay. He elaborated:

"Ishan Kishan tried a lot but was going at a run-a-ball only. Then he also got out. Suryakumar Yadav got run out. Suryakumar Yadav should have said 'no' but he ran when Ishan Kishan said 'yes'. You needed to say 'no' there. Things would have been different if he had said 'no'. It was a direct hit and he got out."

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar aggregated eight runs in the 12 deliveries they faced between them. Ishan Kishan scored a 23-ball 27 but got castled when he started to press the accelerator.

