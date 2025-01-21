"Ek aur streak tootne ka samay aagya hai" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of India vs England 2025 T20I series

Team India and England are all set to clash in a five-match T20I series, which will commence on Wednesday, January 22. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the series opener between the two top cricketing nations.

In November last year, India beat South Africa by a 3-1 margin in their backyard in a four-match T20I series. England also secured a 3-1 win against West Indies in their most recent T20I series.

India and England have squared off in 24 T20Is so far. The Asian side has the edge against the European nation, winning 13 encounters and losing 11 games. The two teams last played a bilateral T20I series in 2022 when India toured England. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat the hosts by a 2-1 margin in the 3-match series.

Fans are awaiting the series to witness exciting players like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy in action for India in the T20 format. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

One of the posts read:

"Ek aur streak tootne ka samay aagya hai." (It's time to break another streak)

Here is a collection of the best memes ahead of the series opener:

"We've got a really good squad" - England head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of T20I series vs India

During a press conference ahead of the T20I series against India, England head coach Brendon McCullum expressed confidence in the abilities of the players picked for the tour. He revealed that captain Jos Buttler won't keep wickets but will lead the team from the field.

As quoted by Sky Sports, McCullum said:

"The one thing he [Buttler] won't be doing in this series is keeping wicket, he's going to captain from the field. That's a really positive thing for us because it gives Jos the opportunity to have the last say with the bowler and to have that relationship build at that last second instead of being 22 yards away.

"We've got great [wicketkeeping] options within the side. We've got a really good squad; we've got lots of flexibility within the group. We've got great [wicketkeeping] options within the side. We've got a really good squad; we've got lots of flexibility within the group."

On Jos Buttler's excitement for the series, McCullum said: (via BBC Sport)

"He is excited about the team we have got and the opportunity that sits in front of us. I am sure we will see Jos over the next couple of years really enjoy himself and finish with a real strong enjoyment of the game at the back end of his career."

Do you think England will beat the hosts in the upcoming five-match T20I series? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

